Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2022: PLTR,CLVT,TWKS

Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 3.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 4.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was plunging almost 22%, earlier dropping 23% to a record low of $7.32 a share, after the data analytics firm missed Wall Street Q1 earnings and projected revenue for the current quarter also lagging analyst estimates. The company is expecting to generate around $470 million in Q2 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $483.8 million in revenue during the three months ending June 30.

Clarivate (CLVT) fell 2% after the data analytics company Monday reported a nearly 55% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels to $662.2 million, narrowly trailing the $662.8 million analyst mean.

Thoughtworks (TWKS) has turned 5.7% lower, giving back a nearly 4% morning advance that followed the technology consulting company reporting Q1 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and projecting Q2 revenue above the Wall Street consensus call. The company also raised its 2022 profit forecast to a new range of $0.51 to $0.53 per share, up from $0.50 to $0.52 per share previously and compared with the $0.52 per share analyst mean.

