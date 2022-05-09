Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2022: PLTR, ALIT, TWKS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 2% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down more than 2%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was shedding over 15% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.02 per diluted share, down from $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.04.

Alight (ALIT) reported a Q1 net loss of $11 million, narrowing from a $21 million loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $5.5 million. Alight was flat.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) was over 1% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

