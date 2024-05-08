News & Insights

Technology
INTC

Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2024: INTC, UBER, AFRM, XLK, XSD

May 08, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.3% higher recently.

Intel (INTC) was over 2% lower as it updated its Q2 outlook after the US Commerce Department notified the company that it was revoking certain licenses for exports of consumer-related items to a customer in China, effective immediately. As a result, the company now expects Q2 revenue to remain in the original range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion but below the midpoint.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was down more than 9% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.32 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.08 per share a year earlier.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was up 0.9% after reporting that its fiscal Q3 loss narrowed as revenue increased during the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
UBER
AFRM
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.