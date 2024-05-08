Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2024: INTC, UBER, AFRM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.3% higher recently.

Intel (INTC) was over 2% lower as it updated its Q2 outlook after the US Commerce Department notified the company that it was revoking certain licenses for exports of consumer-related items to a customer in China, effective immediately. As a result, the company now expects Q2 revenue to remain in the original range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion but below the midpoint.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was down more than 9% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.32 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.08 per share a year earlier.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was up 0.9% after reporting that its fiscal Q3 loss narrowed as revenue increased during the period.

