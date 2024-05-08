Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2024: INTC, PWSC, TOST

Tech stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.2% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index declined 0.7%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) shares fell 2.9%. The chipmaker updated its Q2 outlook after the US Commerce Department notified the company that it's revoking with immediate effect licenses for exports of consumer-related items to a customer in China. Intel now expects Q2 revenue to remain in its original range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion but below the midpoint.

Bain Capital is in talks to take education-software provider PowerSchool (PWSC) private in a deal that may value the company at $6 billion including debt, The Wall Street Journal reported. PowerSchool shares soared 18%.

Toast (TOST) shares spiked almost 12% after the company reported a Q1 loss late Tuesday of $0.15 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.16 a year earlier.

