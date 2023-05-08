Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2023: QCOM, RKLB, ZS

Technology stocks were slightly lower pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) edged down 0.3%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) fell 0.2%.

In company news, Qualcomm (QCOM) was down 0.3%, after saying its Qualcomm Technologies subsidiary agreed to acquire semiconductor company Autotalks.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose 2.8%, following the successful launch of an Electron rocket to deploy a constellation of hurricane-monitoring satellites for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Zscaler (ZS) soared 20%, after raising its adjusted income from operations guidance.

