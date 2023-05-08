Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2023: AAPL, AMZN, ZS

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.4%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) plans to raise $5 billion from a five-part bond offering to include a 30-year bond that will pay 1.35% more than the current 30-year Treasury bond. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said he would increase his 5.6% stake in the company. Apple shares were little changed.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is launching a new unit, dubbed Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, to distribute its movies and television shows to third parties, media outlets reported. Amazon shares rose 0.4%.

Zscaler (ZS) shares jumped more than 22% after the cloud security company lifted its fiscal 2023 outlook and said its Q3 results are expected to surpass its own expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.