Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2023: AAPL, AMZN, ZS

May 08, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.4%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) plans to raise $5 billion from a five-part bond offering to include a 30-year bond that will pay 1.35% more than the current 30-year Treasury bond. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said he would increase his 5.6% stake in the company. Apple shares were little changed.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is launching a new unit, dubbed Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, to distribute its movies and television shows to third parties, media outlets reported. Amazon shares rose 0.4%.

Zscaler (ZS) shares jumped more than 22% after the cloud security company lifted its fiscal 2023 outlook and said its Q3 results are expected to surpass its own expectations.

