Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2020: NET, APPN, TTD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were largely trading higher premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) both up more than 1% recently.

Cloudflare (NET) was declining by more than 11% after it booked a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than its non-GAAP loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.06.

Appian (APPN) was down more than 9% as it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share, unchanged from the prior-year period. Analysts, on average, estimated a $0.20 loss per share, according to a poll by Capital IQ.

The Trade Desk (TTD) was retreating by more than 7% as it reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 in Q1, rising from $0.49 a year earlier, as revenue grew to $160.7 million from $121.0 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted profit of $0.41 per share on revenue of $157.68 million for the quarter.

