Technology
NET

Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2020: NET, APPN, TTD, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were largely trading higher premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) both up more than 1% recently.

Cloudflare (NET) was declining by more than 11% after it booked a Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than its non-GAAP loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.06.

Appian (APPN) was down more than 9% as it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share, unchanged from the prior-year period. Analysts, on average, estimated a $0.20 loss per share, according to a poll by Capital IQ.

The Trade Desk (TTD) was retreating by more than 7% as it reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 in Q1, rising from $0.49 a year earlier, as revenue grew to $160.7 million from $121.0 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted profit of $0.41 per share on revenue of $157.68 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NET APPN TTD XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular