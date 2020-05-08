Technology Sector Update for 05/08/2020: AAXN,UI,FSLR

Technology stocks were climbing Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.5%.

In company news, Axon Enterprise (AAXN) rose over 20% after late Thursday reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.40 per share, improving on a $0.21 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the digital recording and data storage company to earn $0.17 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 27.1% year-over-year to $147.2 million, also exceeding the $131.9 million analyst mean.

Ubiquiti (UI) climbed more than 14% after the mobile networking equipment firm reported Friday non-GAAP net income of of $1.61 per share on $337.4 million in revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.35 per share adjusted profit on $310.3 million in revenue.

First Solar (FSLR) fell about 1% after the photovoltaic equipment company reported $532 million in Q1 revenue, little changed compared with the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a year-over-year increase to $560.05 million for the quarter. It also withdrew its FY20 outlook despite saying the COVID-19 pandemic has not significantly affected its financial performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.