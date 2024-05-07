News & Insights

Technology
PLTR

Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2024: PLTR, GFS, DDOG, XLK, XSD

May 07, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.2% higher recently.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) fell more than 11% after the company's Q1 results showed a sharp sequential slowdown in US commercial revenue growth.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) was up more than 4% after it posted lower Q1 adjusted earnings and net revenue that still topped market expectations.

Datadog (DDOG) was nearly 11% lower even after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
GFS
DDOG
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.