Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2024: PLTR, GFS, DDOG, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.2% higher recently.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) fell more than 11% after the company's Q1 results showed a sharp sequential slowdown in US commercial revenue growth.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) was up more than 4% after it posted lower Q1 adjusted earnings and net revenue that still topped market expectations.

Datadog (DDOG) was nearly 11% lower even after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

