Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2024: AAPL, GOOG, DDOG, TDC

Tech stocks were declining late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) unveiled its latest tablets, including the iPad Pro with its new M4 chip. The stock rose 0.4%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google launched the Pixel 8a, a $499 budget smartphone with artificial intelligence technology and an updated screen, the company said Tuesday. Alphabet shares added 1.6%.

Datadog (DDOG) lifted its full-year outlook after recording better-than-expected Q1 results, while the software maker announced that President Amit Agarwal will step down. Its shares sank past 11%.

Teradata (TDC) tumbled 13% after BofA Securities downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $39 from $48.

