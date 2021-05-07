Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2021: GRPN, MSI, UI

Technology stocks were gaining before Friday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 1.10% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was also up 1.06%.

In company news, shares of Groupon (GRPN) were rising by more than 6% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its 2021 outlook.

Ubiquiti (UI) was up more than 3% after posting fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.30 and revenue of $467.2 million compared with adjusted EPS of $1.61 and revenue of $337.4 million a year earlier.

Motorola Solutions (MSI) was unchanged after it booked adjusted EPS of $1.87 and sales of $1.77 billion in Q1, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.49 and sales of $1.66 billion last year. The telecommunication equipment company also improved its full-year adjusted EPS and revenue outlook.

