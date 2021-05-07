Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2021: GPRO,NET,,STWO,GWH

Technology stocks were leading the Friday markets higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.2% this afternoon.

In company news, GoPro (GPRO) climbed 7.8% after the digital cameras company swung to a non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.03 per share, reversing a $0.34 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period as revenue increased 70.6% year-over-year to $203.7 million. The Street was expecting a break-even Q1 on $186.7 million in revenue.

Cloudflare (NET) rose 5.2% after the cybersecurity firm said revenue increased to $138.1 million during its Q1 ended March 31 from $91.3 million during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $133.1 million. It also provided an upbeat Q2 forecast.

ACON S2 Acquisition (STWO) was fractionally higher, easing from a 1.3% advance earlier Friday that followed the blank-check company announcing plans to merge with privately held ESS Tech. Current shareholders of the utility-scale energy storage firm will own about 64% of the combined companies, which will trade under the GWH ticker symbol after the deal closes.

