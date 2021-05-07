Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2021: DDOG,GPRO,NET,STWO,GWH

Technology stocks eased slightly from their market-leading gains earlier Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.9% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Datadog (DDOG) was 7.9% higher late in Friday trading after the data analytics company reported a $0.06 per share Q1 profit, matching its year-ago earnings, doubling up the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.03 per share. Revenue for the quarter also topped analyst projections and the company is projecting Q2 revenue above Street views.

GoPro (GPRO) climbed 3.5% after the digital cameras company swung to a non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.03 per share, reversing a $0.34 per share adjusted net loss during the year-ago period as revenue increased 70.6% year over year to $203.7 million. The Street was expecting a break-even Q1 on $186.7 million in revenue.

Cloudflare (NET) rose 3.4% after the cybersecurity firm said revenue increased to $138.1 million during its Q1 ended March 31 from $91.3 million during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $133.1 million. It also provided an upbeat Q2 forecast.

ACON S2 Acquisition (STWO) still was fractionally higher, earlier climbing 1.3% after the blank-check company announced plans to merge with privately held ESS Tech. Current shareholders of the utility-scale energy storage firm will own about 64% of the combined companies, which will trade under the GWH ticker symbol after the deal closes.

