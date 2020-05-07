Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2020: TWLO, FSLY, AYX, XSD, XLK

Technology firms were flat to higher pre-bell Thursday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) unchanged and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) gaining more than 1%.

Twilio (TWLO) was up by more than 25% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, up from $0.05 reported a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.11 loss per share.

Fastly (FSLY) was rallying past 30% after posting Q1 2020 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06, compared with net loss per share of $0.30 in Q1 2019. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss per share of $0.12.

Alteryx (AYX) was down almost 7% after saying it had a Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, down from earnings of $0.04 per share in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate derived from a Capital IQ survey of analysts was for a net loss of $0.09 per share.

