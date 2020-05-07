Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2020: SQ,TWLO,SEDG

Technology stocks were climbing in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.6%.

In company news, Square (SQ) climbed nearly 10% after the point-of-sale software firm late Wednesday reported a nearly 44% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $1.38 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus for $1.30 billion.

Twilio (TWLO) rose almost 42% to a best-ever $173.20 a share after the cloud communications company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenue growth and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. The company is projecting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss in a range of $0.11 to $0.08 per share on between $365 million to $370 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.14 adjusted loss on $323.4 million in revenue.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) dropped almost 13% after the photophotaic components firm late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.95, up from $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus for $1.24. The company sees Q2 revenue in a range of $305 million to $335 million, trailing the $343.2 million analyst mean.

