Technology
FTNT

Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2020: FTNT,SQ,TWLO,SEDG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were ending sharply higher on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.2%.

In company news, Fortinet (FTNT) streaked over 21% higher to a record high of $136.85 a share after the cybersecurity firm late Wednesday reported Q1 financial results topping Wall Street forecasts and also projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.60 per share on $576 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $0.50 per share on $554.2 million in revenue.

Twilio (TWLO) rose 44% to a best-ever $176.37 a share after the cloud communications company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenue growth and issued upbeat guidance for the current quarter. The company is projecting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss in a range of $0.11 to $0.08 per share on between $365 million to $370 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.14 adjusted loss on $323.4 million in revenue.

Square (SQ) climbed 10% after the point-of-sale software firm late Wednesday reported a nearly 44% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $1.38 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus for $1.30 billion.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) dropped 13% after the photovoltaic components firm late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.95, up from $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus for $1.24. The company sees Q2 revenue in a range of $305 million to $335 million, trailing the $343.2 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTNT SQ TWLO SEDG

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular