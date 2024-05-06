Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2024: XLK, XSD, PRFT, GTX, QMCO

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) unchanged.

Perficient (PRFT) shares soared 54% after the company said that it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, part of EQT AB, in an all-cash transaction that values the company at about $3 billion.

Garrett Motion (GTX) shares rose 1% after the company said its Garrett Motion and Garrett LX units are planning to launch a private offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2032.

Quantum (QMCO) shares were up 1.8% after the company said it submitted plans to Nasdaq to regain compliance with the exchange's applicable listing criteria.

