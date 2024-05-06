Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2024: PRFT, MU, GRRR

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1.8%.

In corporate news, Perficient (PRFT) shares surged almost 53% in recent trading after the company on Sunday reported lower adjusted earnings and revenue but said it has agreed to be acquired by EQT for about $3 billion.

Micron Technology (MU) shares spiked 4.7% as Baird upgraded the company to outperform from neutral and raised the price target to $150 from $115.

Gorilla Technology (GRRR) shares rose 3.4% as it said Monday it formed a partnership with Misr Trade & Investment to set up a manufacturing plant in Egypt.

