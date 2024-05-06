Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2024: LAZR, AAPL, PRFT, MU

Tech stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 2%.

In corporate news, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) shares dropped 2.1% after the company said it was letting go of about 20% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan.

Apple (AAPL) retained its perch as the world's largest seller of tablet computers, commanding more than one-third of all sales during the first three months of 2024, but its market share and the number of units the company sold declined from year-ago levels, an industry study released Monday found. Apple shares were falling 0.9%.

Perficient (PRFT) shares surged almost 52.6% in recent trading after the company on Sunday reported lower adjusted earnings and revenue but said it has agreed to be acquired by EQT for about $3 billion.

Micron Technology (MU) shares spiked 4.7% as Baird upgraded the company to outperform from neutral and raised the price target to $150 from $115.

