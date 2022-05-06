Technology
NLOK

Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2022: NLOK,UI,TDC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks still were grinding lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, NortonLifeLock (NLOK) climbed 2.5% after the cybersecurity company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.46 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended April 1, up from $0.40 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Net revenue rose 6.5% to $716 million, also exceeding the $709.6 million Street view.

Teradata (TDC) dropped 10% after the data analytics firm cut its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 net income to a new range of $1.55 and $1.65 per share, down by $0.27 per share from its prior guidance and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $1.89 per share this year, excluding one-time items. The company also is projecting adjusted Q2 earnings between $0.26 to $0.30 per share compared with the $0.52 per share analyst mean.

Ubiquiti (UI) declined nearly 16% after the networking technologies company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, down from $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year and lagging the single-analyst call expecting $1.79 per share. Revenue fell 23.4% year-over-year to $358.1 million, also missing the $472 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLOK UI TDC

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular