Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2022: NLOK,UI,TDC

Technology stocks still were grinding lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, NortonLifeLock (NLOK) climbed 2.5% after the cybersecurity company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.46 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended April 1, up from $0.40 per share a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Net revenue rose 6.5% to $716 million, also exceeding the $709.6 million Street view.

Teradata (TDC) dropped 10% after the data analytics firm cut its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 net income to a new range of $1.55 and $1.65 per share, down by $0.27 per share from its prior guidance and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $1.89 per share this year, excluding one-time items. The company also is projecting adjusted Q2 earnings between $0.26 to $0.30 per share compared with the $0.52 per share analyst mean.

Ubiquiti (UI) declined nearly 16% after the networking technologies company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, down from $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year and lagging the single-analyst call expecting $1.79 per share. Revenue fell 23.4% year-over-year to $358.1 million, also missing the $472 million Street view.

