Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2022: APPN, AVLR, SQ, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging lower pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were slipping around 1% recently.

Appian (APPN) shares were retreating more than 6% after it reported Thursday a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13.

Avalara (AVLR) shares were up more than 2% after it reported a Q1 adjusted profit of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with the $0.08 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share.

Block (SQ) reported Q1 adjusted net income of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.20. Block shares were recently up more than 4%.

