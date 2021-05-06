Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2021: ZNGA, FVRR, EPAM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Thursday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.07% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently off by 0.30%.

Zynga (ZNGA) rose more than 6% after reporting that its Q1 net loss narrowed to $0.02 per share from $0.11 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a loss of $0.04. Separately, Zynga said it agreed to acquire Chartboost, a mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform, for about $250 million in cash.

Fiverr International (FVRR) was almost 2% higher after saying its Q1 adjusted loss narrowed to $0.01 per share from $0.08 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.11.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) advanced by more than 1% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, up from $1.43 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.68.

