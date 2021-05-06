Technology
ZNGA

Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2021: ZNGA, FVRR, EPAM, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping in Thursday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.07% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently off by 0.30%.

Zynga (ZNGA) rose more than 6% after reporting that its Q1 net loss narrowed to $0.02 per share from $0.11 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a loss of $0.04. Separately, Zynga said it agreed to acquire Chartboost, a mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform, for about $250 million in cash.

Fiverr International (FVRR) was almost 2% higher after saying its Q1 adjusted loss narrowed to $0.01 per share from $0.08 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.11.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) advanced by more than 1% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, up from $1.43 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZNGA FVRR EPAM XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular