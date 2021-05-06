Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2021: FSLY,AVID,LKCO,BHAT

Technology stocks were hanging on for modest gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) slid over 27% after overnight reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.12 per share on $84.9 million in revenue, missing Street views by $0.01 per share and $500,000, respectively. The edge cloud platform firm also said Adriel Lares will step down as chief financial officer as soon as a successor is selected.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) tumbled almost 28% after the augmented reality games and toys company announced a $5.66 million private placement of 6.29 million ordinary shares at $0.90 apiece, or 19.6% under its last closing price. Investors also received three-year warrants to buy up to 4.09 million more shares exercisable at $1.12 each.

Among gainers, Avid Technology (AVID) climbed over 26% to its best share price since December 2007 at $27.43, after the software firm reported Q1 net income of $0.28 per share on $94.4 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share profit on $94.4 million in revenue.

Luokung Technology (LKCO) rose 13% after saying the Nasdaq stock market has withdrawn plans to delist the Chinese data processing company after the US District Court in Washington, DC, ruled Luokung was not a Communist Chinese military company and barred the federal government from efforts to keep its stock from trading in the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.