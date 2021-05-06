Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2021: AVID,LKCO,BHAT

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Avid Technology (AVID) climbed over 26% to its best share price since December 2007 at $27.43, after the software firm reported Q1 net income of $0.28 per share on $94.4 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share profit on $94.4 million in revenue.

Luokung Technology (LKCO) rose more than 14% after saying the Nasdaq stock market has withdrawn plans to delist the Chinese data processing company after the US District court in Washington, DC, ruled Luokung was not a Communist Chinese military company and barred the federal government from efforts to keep its stock from trading in the US.

Avid Technology (AVID) climbed almost 26% to its best share price since December 2007, after the software firm reported Q1 net income of $0.28 per share on $94.4 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share profit on $94.4 million in revenue.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) tumbled almost 27% after the augmented reality games and toys company announced a $5.66 million private placement of 6.29 million ordinary shares at $0.90 apiece, or 19.6% under its last closing price. Investors also received three-year warrants to buy up to 4.09 million more shares exercisable at $1.12 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.