Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2020: NTNX, ENPH, SHOP, XSD, XLK

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was unchanged, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.73%.

Nutanix (NTNX) was gaining more than 12% after the company said it expects Q3 sales to rise between 8% and 10% to between $312 million and $317 million from the year-ago period and top the CapIQ mean for $308.38 million.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) was up nearly 6% as it reported adjusted EPS of $0.38 in Q1, up sharply from $0.08 a year earlier, as revenue more than doubled to $205.55 million from $100.15 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $203.28 million for the quarter.

Shopify (SHOP) was down around 1% even after it reported better-than-expected Q1 results on Wednesday, buoyed by an accelerated shift from brick-and-mortar retailing towards e-commerce amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Q1 adjusted EPS was $0.19, compared with $0.06 in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.17 per share.

