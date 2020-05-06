Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2020: LPSN, EVBG, PINS

Technology stocks were keeping the Nasdaq Composite Index on positive ground, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday advancing 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.0%.

In company news, LivePerson (LPSN) climbed more than 43% after the communications software firm reported an increase in Q1 revenue to $78 million compared with $66 million in revenue last year and above the Capital IQ consensus by $1 million.

Everbridge (EVBG) jumped more than 20% after Raymond James Wednesday raised its price target for the specialty software company's shares by $25 to $130 apiece and reiterated its outperform rating.

Pinterest (PINS) sank nearly 12% after the social media firm reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, improving on a $0.32 adjusted loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

