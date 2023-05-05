News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2023: MSI, AAPL, LPSN, META

May 05, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

Tech stocks gained Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 2.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.3%.

In company news, Motorola Solutions (MSI) said it has won a five-year contract from Portugal's Internal Administration Ministry to maintain and improve the country's public safety communications network. The company's shares fell 3.1% at the close.

Apple (AAPL) shares jumped 4.7% after the tech giant's fiscal Q2 results topped market expectations and it increased its dividend.

LivePerson (LPSN) shareholder Starboard Value on Friday called for a change in company leadership, saying the performance of the software group's financials and stock continue to "deteriorate rapidly." LivePerson shares rose 15%.

Meta Platforms (META) hired employees who previously worked on artificial intelligence-specific networking technology at British chip company Graphcore's office in Oslo, Reuters reported Friday, citing a company spokesperson. Meta shares fell 0.3%.

