News & Insights

Technology
FIVN

Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2023: FIVN, NCR, EPAM, XLK, SOXX

May 05, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.74% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.41%.

Five9 (FIVN) was gaining over 13% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

NCR (NCR) was over 15% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49 per share.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) was slipping past 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per diluted share, down from $2.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVN
NCR
EPAM
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.