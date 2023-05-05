Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2023: FIVN, NCR, EPAM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.74% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.41%.

Five9 (FIVN) was gaining over 13% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

NCR (NCR) was over 15% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49 per share.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) was slipping past 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per diluted share, down from $2.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.