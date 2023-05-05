Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2023: AAPL, META, LPSN

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing nearly 2%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) shares were up 4.9% after the tech giant's fiscal Q2 results topped market expectations and it increased its dividend.

LivePerson (LPSN) shareholder Starboard Value on Friday called for a change in company leadership, saying the performance of the software group's financials and stock continue to "deteriorate rapidly." LivePerson shares were up more than 17%.

Meta Platforms (META) hired employees who previously worked on artificial intelligence-specific networking technology at British chip company Graphcore's office in Oslo, Reuters reported Friday, citing a company spokesperson. Meta shares were up 0.3%.

