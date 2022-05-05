Technology
SIMO

Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2022: SIMO, MXL, EPAM, VMEO, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were slipping past 1% recently.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) shares were gaining nearly 20% after MaxLinear (MXL) agreed to acquire the company in a cash and stock transaction that values Silicon Motion at about $4 billion and the combined entity at $8 billion. Under the definitive deal, MaxLinear will pay $93.54 in cash and issue 0.388 of a MaxLinear share, or a total consideration of $114.34, for each Silicon Motion American depositary share.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares were climbing past 8% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Vimeo (VMEO) shares were retreating nearly 20% after it reported a Q1 adjusted diluted loss late Wednesday of $0.07, compared with earnings of $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIMO MXL EPAM VMEO XLK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular