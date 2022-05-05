Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2022: SIMO, MXL, EPAM, VMEO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were slipping past 1% recently.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) shares were gaining nearly 20% after MaxLinear (MXL) agreed to acquire the company in a cash and stock transaction that values Silicon Motion at about $4 billion and the combined entity at $8 billion. Under the definitive deal, MaxLinear will pay $93.54 in cash and issue 0.388 of a MaxLinear share, or a total consideration of $114.34, for each Silicon Motion American depositary share.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) shares were climbing past 8% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per diluted share, up from $1.81 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Vimeo (VMEO) shares were retreating nearly 20% after it reported a Q1 adjusted diluted loss late Wednesday of $0.07, compared with earnings of $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.