Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2022: DOCN,EPAM,SIMO,MXL

Technology stocks were falling hard on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sliding 4.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index retreating 4.2% this afternoon.

In company news, DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) was sinking almost 19%, recovering slightly from a more than 21% drop to an all-time low of $34.25 a share, after overnight reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.07 per share, more than doubling its $0.03 per share profit during the year-ago quarter but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the cloud computing company to earn $0.12 per share, excluding one-time items. DigitalOcean also forecast non-GAAP earnings and revenue for its current Q2 ending June 30 trailing Wall Street estimates.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) rose 8.9% after the software development firm reported non-GAAP net income of $2.49 per share, improving on a $1.81 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.72 per share. Revenue grew 49.8% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, also topping the $1.06 billion analysts mean.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) was more than 17% higher, earlier climbing over 21% to a best-ever $98.65 a share, after agreeing to a $3.8 billion buyout offer from MaxLinear (MXL) valuing the flash-drive manufacturer at $114.34 per American depository share, or nearly 41% above Wednesday's closing price. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 of a MaxLinear share for each of their Silicon Motion shares. MaxLinear was falling almost 21% this afternoon.

