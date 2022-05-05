Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2022: CTSH,DOCN,EPAM,SIMO,MXL

Technology stocks fell hard on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sliding 5.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index retreating 5.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) dropped 13% after the technology consulting company cut its forecasts for FY22 non-GAAP net income and sales and prompting a host of analyst downgrades on Thursday. Excluding one-time items, the company is now projecting net income this year in a range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share compared with its prior guidance expecting between $4.46 to $4.60 per share, although that continues to straddle the $4.54 per share analyst mean. It also sees between $19.8 billion to $20.2 billion in FY22 revenue, down from $20 billion to $20.5 billion previously and also remaining in-line with the $20.13 Street view.

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) was sinking 19%, recovering slightly from a more than 21% drop to an all-time low of $34.25 a share, after overnight reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.07 per share, more than doubling its $0.03 per share profit during the year-ago quarter but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the cloud computing company to earn $0.12 per share, excluding one-time items. DigitalOcean also forecast non-GAAP earnings and revenue for its current Q2 ending June 30 trailing Wall Street estimates.

To the upside, EPAM Systems (EPAM) rose nearly 11% after the software development firm reported non-GAAP net income of $2.49 per share, improving on a $1.81 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.72 per share. Revenue grew 49.8% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, also topping the $1.06 billion analyst mean.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) was nearly 17% higher, earlier climbing over 21% to a best-ever $98.65 a share, after agreeing to a $3.8 billion buyout offer from MaxLinear (MXL) valuing the flash-drive manufacturer at $114.34 per American depository share, or nearly 41% above Wednesday's closing price. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $93.54 in cash and 0.388 of a MaxLinear share for each of their Silicon Motion shares. MaxLinear was falling more than 18% this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.