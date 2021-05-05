Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2021: DPW,INTZ,MRCY

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Ault Global Holdings (DPW) rose almost 11% after the electronics manufacturer issued its preliminary Q1 results, reporting net income of $1.5 million, while revenue grew 132% year over year to around $13 million.

Intrusion (INTZ) dropped 31% after the cybersecurity company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.22 per share compared with a $0.04 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020.

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) retreated Wednesday, at one point sinking over 25% to a 28-month low of $52.43 a share, after the electronic components company projected net income and revenue for its current Q4 ending June 30 trailing Wall Street forecasts.

