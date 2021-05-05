Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2021: BHAT,DPW,INTZ,MRCY

Technology stocks turned lower heading into Wednesday's close, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was still hanging on for a 0.8% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) was 2.3% higher late in Wednesday regular-hours trading, giving back a nearly 15% morning gain that followed the augmented reality games and toys company reported a 62% increase in Q1 earnings over year-ago levels, rising to $1.2 million, while revenue grew 343% year-over-year to $9.9 million.

Ault Global Holdings (DPW) was higher after the electronics manufacturer issued its preliminary Q1 results, reporting net income of $1.5 million, as revenue grew 132% year over year to around $13 million.

Among decliners, Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) retreated Wednesday, at one point sinking over 25% to a 28-month low of $52.43 a share, after the electronic components company projected net income and revenue for its current Q4 ending June 30 trailing Wall Street forecasts.

Intrusion (INTZ) dropped 30% after the cybersecurity company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.22 per share compared with a $0.04 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020.

