Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2021: AYX, ATVI, CYBR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was climbing by 0.63% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.9%.

Alteryx (AYX) was rallying past 7% after it reported a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.08 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.23 per share.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was up more than 5% after reporting Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.98, up from $0.76 a year ago. The result beat the $0.69 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) was over 2% lower as it reported a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.09 per share, compared with $0.50 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.04.

