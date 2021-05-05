Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2021: AYX, ATVI, CYBR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was climbing by 0.63% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.9%.

Alteryx (AYX) was rallying past 7% after it reported a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.08 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.23 per share.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was up more than 5% after reporting Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.98, up from $0.76 a year ago. The result beat the $0.69 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) was over 2% lower as it reported a Q1 adjusted net income of $0.09 per share, compared with $0.50 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.04.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

