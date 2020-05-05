Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2020: IPGP,AVGO,ITRI

Technology stocks were climbing in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.8%.

In company news, IPG Photonics (IPGP) raced more than 20% higher after Tuesday reporting Q1 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also increased its stock buyback program by another $200 million. The lasers and electronic components company earned $0.68 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $249.2 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Q1 net income of $0.25 per share on $231.7 million in revenue.

Broadcom (AVGO) climbed 1.9% after the networking equipment company Tuesday disclosed plans for a private placement of new senior notes and using the net proceeds to pay down some of its existing debt, including its November 2019 credit agreement. The company also is planning to swap its outstanding notes maturing between 2021 to 2024 for one or more series of new senior notes coming due between 2026 and 2028. The exchange offer is expected to expire June 2, unless extended or concluded early by Broadcom.

Itron (ITRI) declined nearly 15% after the measurement hardware company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.57 per share, down from $0.70 per share in the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue fell to $598.4 million from $615.6 million during the same quarter period and also lagging the $614.8 million Street view.

