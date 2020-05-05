Technology Sector Update for 05/05/2020: CHGG, FIVN, ITI, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were gaining before markets open on Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were both trading higher by more than 1%.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Chegg (CHGG), which rose 20% after posting Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.22, up from $0.15 a year ago. Revenue in the quarter increased to $131.6 million from $97.4 million a year earlier.

(+) Iteris (ITI) added more than 9% after the company said it expects fiscal Q4 revenue to be more than $31.5 million, or a growth of 21% year-over-year.

(-) Five9 (FIVN), which fell more than 6%. The software company on late Monday reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.17 per share, up from $0.16 per share a year ago. Revenue in the quarter rose to $95.1 million from $74.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.