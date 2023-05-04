Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2023: QCOM, CFLT, DDOG, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining by 0.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down 0.5%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was slipping past 7% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $2.15 per diluted share, down from $3.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.16.

Confluent (CFLT) was rallying by 8% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.09 per diluted share, smaller than the $0.19 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.14.

Datadog (DDOG) was gaining nearly 7% in value after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

