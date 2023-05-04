Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2023: MSFT, SHOP, BCSF

Tech stocks were slipping Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each marginally lower.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) is offering an option to charge different prices for its Office product with and without its Teams app to avoid a possible EU antitrust case, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. The company's shares were up 0.8%.

Bain Capital (BCSF) has made an about 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) proposal to buy Software AG, beating a previous proposal from Silver Lake Management, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Shopify (SHOP) shares rose more than 27% after reporting better-than-expected results in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.