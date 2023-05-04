Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2023: AMD, MSFT, SHOP, BCSF

Tech stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index each down about 0.5%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) is financially supporting Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) efforts to expand into artificial intelligence processors, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Microsoft shares were up 0.5% while AMD rose 6.7%.

Separately, Microsoft (MSFT) is offering an option to charge different prices for its Office product with and without its Teams app to avoid a possible EU antitrust case, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Shopify (SHOP) shares rose more than 25% after reporting better-than-expected results in the first quarter.

Bain Capital (BCSF) has made an about 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) proposal to buy Software AG, beating a previous proposal from Silver Lake Management, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

