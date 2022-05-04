Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2022: SMCI,WK,LFUS

Technology stocks have turned narrowly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index losing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was nearly 29% higher, easing only slightly from a best-ever $55.99 a share that followed the servers and data storage company reporting above-consensus results for its fiscal Q3 ended March 31 and projecting non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also exceeding Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.55 per share on $1.36 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consenus looking for a $1.22 per share adjusted profit on $1.26 billion in Q3 revenue.

Littelfuse (LFUS) added 8.1% after the electronic components company said it earned $4.99 per share during its Q1 ended April 2, excluding one-time items, improving on a $2.67 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021, and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.24 per share. Revenue increased 34.4% year-over-year to $623.3 million, also topping the $573.7 million analysts mean.

Workiva (WK) slumped more than 12% after the workplace collaboration platform company projected a wider non-GAAP net loss for its current Q2 than analysts were expecting and also guided Q2 revenue below Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting a Q2 net loss in the range of $0.25 to $0.27 per share on between $125.5 million to $126.5 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for a $0.20 per share adjusted loss on $127.7 million in revenue.

