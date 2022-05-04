Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2022: LYFT, UBER, CDW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was climbing by 0.25% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.59% recently.

Lyft (LYFT) reported a Q1 loss of $0.57 per share, compared with a loss of $1.31 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a GAAP loss of $0.55 per share. Lyft was recently shedding over 26% in value.

Uber Technologies (UBER) was down more than 7% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $3.04 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.28.

CDW (CDW) was slightly higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.20 per diluted share, up from $1.74 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $2.02.

