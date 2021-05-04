Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2021: VSH, LDOS, ZBRA, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were slipping in Tuesday's pre-bell trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down by 0.83% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) recently declining by more than 1%.

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) reported adjusted Q1 earnings of $0.46 per diluted share, higher than $0.21 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42. Vishay was shedding more than 2% in recent trading.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was slightly advancing as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per diluted share, up from $1.19 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.47.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was up 3.3% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.79 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $4.40.

