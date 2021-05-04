Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2021: SABR,MAXR,MAXR.TO,ISNS,IT

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of their midday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 2.3% in late regular-hours trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Sabre (SABR) dropped 13.5% after the travel software and technology company saw its non-GAAP Q1 loss widen to $0.72 per share from $0.29 per share as revenue declined over 50% to $327.5 million.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) slid nearly 26% after the space technologies company reported a Q1 net loss of $1.30 per share, expanding on an $0.80 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.13 per share net loss. Revenue fell to $392 million, also lagging the $436.5 million Street view.

Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) tumbled almost 27% after the highway sensors company reported an year-over-year drop in Q1 revenue to $3 million from $3.2 million, upstaging a swing to a $1.1 million profit during the three months ended March 31 from a $111,000 net loss last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

On the winning side, Gartner (IT) Tuesday rose 13% after reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $2 per share on $1.1 billion in revenue, topping year-ago levels and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.05 per share non-GAAP profit on $1.05 billion in revenue. The technology consulting company also raised its FY21 earnings and revenue guidance.

