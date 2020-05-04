Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2020: UBER, CCC, PBI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.67% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) declining more than 1%.

Uber (UBER) was almost 3% lower after CNN Business reported that the company is currently developing a technology that can detect whether its drivers and riders are following its new policy of wearing facial covering to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC) was flat after saying its Q1 adjusted EPS was $0.07. That missed the consensus estimate of $0.09 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Pitney Bowes (PBI) was unchanged as it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.05 for Q1, compared with $0.11 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected adjusted EPS of $0.07.

