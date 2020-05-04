Technology Sector Update for 05/04/2020: INTC,ALRM,AAPL,PBI

Technology stocks were finishing near their Monday session highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Intel (INTC) was nearly 1% higher shortly before Monday's closing bell after the US chipmaker announced its acquisition of Israeli transport app provider Moovit for about $840 million, excluding the gain on Moovit equity owned by Intel's venture capital arm. The deal is expected to help its Mobileye unit become a complete automated-driving provider, including robotaxi services, Intel said, adding Moovit will retain its brand and existing partnerships after merging with Mobileye.

Apple (AAPL) was 1.5% higher after Monday filing a preliminary prospectus to sell four series of notes maturing due in 2023, 2025, 2030 and 2050. Net proceeds will use general corporate purposes, the tech giant said.

Alarm.com (ALRM) declined fractionally after the smart-home software firm Monday announced its purchase of privately held secured access company Doorport through its PointCentral unit. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pitney Bowes (PBI) fell almost 14% after Monday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.05 per share, more than halving its $0.11 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.07 per share.

