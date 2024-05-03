News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AAPL, SQ, TRMB, XLK, XSD

May 03, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 2.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 2.1% higher recently.

Apple (AAPL) rose more than 7% after the company's earnings and sales beat market expectations while announcing an additional share-buyback program.

Block (SQ) was advancing more than 9% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

Trimble (TRMB) was more than 4% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue that topped market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
SQ
TRMB
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.