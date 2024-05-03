Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AAPL, SQ, TRMB, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 2.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 2.1% higher recently.

Apple (AAPL) rose more than 7% after the company's earnings and sales beat market expectations while announcing an additional share-buyback program.

Block (SQ) was advancing more than 9% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

Trimble (TRMB) was more than 4% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue that topped market expectations.

