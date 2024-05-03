Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2024: AAPL, ENPH, OPEN

Tech stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 2.2%.

In corporate news, Apple's (AAPL) shares popped nearly 7% after its earnings and sales beat market expectations, and it also announced an additional share-buyback program of up to $110 billion.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) shares jumped nearly 11% following the company's better-than-expected quarterly results.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares rose nearly 5% in recent trading, a day after the company said in a regulatory filing that Chief Financial Officer Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares.

