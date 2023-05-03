Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2023: TSM, ADBE, AMD

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.4%.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is in talks with partners to invest up to 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to build a chip plant in Germany, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Taiwan Semiconductor's shares rose 0.1%.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it launched an inquiry into Adobe's (ADBE) $20 billion deal to buy design platform Figma to find out whether the merger could lead to a substantial decrease in competition. Adobe shares slumped 4.4%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) tumbled 8.5% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share, down from $1.13 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

