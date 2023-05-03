News & Insights

Technology
TSM

Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2023: TSM, ADBE, AMD

May 03, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.4%.

In company news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is in talks with partners to invest up to 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to build a chip plant in Germany, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Taiwan Semiconductor's shares rose 0.1%.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it launched an inquiry into Adobe's (ADBE) $20 billion deal to buy design platform Figma to find out whether the merger could lead to a substantial decrease in competition. Adobe shares slumped 4.4%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) tumbled 8.5% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share, down from $1.13 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM
ADBE
AMD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.