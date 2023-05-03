Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2023: META, TSM, ADBE, AMD

Tech stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.5%.

Meta Platforms' (META) Facebook must be prohibited from monetizing youth data after allegedly violating a 2020 privacy order and misleading parents about their ability to control their children's communication through the Messenger Kids app, the US Federal Trade Commission said. Meta's stock fell 1.4%.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it launched an inquiry into Adobe's (ADBE) $20 billion deal to buy design platform Figma to find out whether the merger could lead to a substantial decrease in competition. Adobe shares slumped 6.3%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is in talks with partners to invest up to 10 billion euros ($11 billion) to build a chip plant in Germany, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Taiwan Semiconductor's shares dropped 1%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) tumbled 9.5% after the company reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share, down from $1.13 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.